This actor is highest taxpayer of India, pays tax worth Rs 92 crore; not Amitabh, Akshay, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas

The list of the highest-taxpayers of India is finally out and this superstar has beaten Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and even Virat Kohli to emerge the highest-taxpayer of India.

The superstar we are talking about gave three back-to-back hits recently and is also one of the richest stars in India. If you still couldn't figure it out, he is none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Fortune India, Shah Rukh Khan is the highest taxpayer in India who is paying Rs 92 crore in taxes. Tamil actor Vijay has emerged as the highest taxpayer in the Tamil industry who paid Rs 80 crore in taxes. Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay have beaten Virat Kohli who paid Rs 66 crore in taxes, Mohanlal and Allu Arjun who coincidentally paid Rs 14 crore respectively, Salman Khan, who paid taxes worth Rs 75 crore, and Amitabh Bachchan, who paid Rs 71 crore in taxes.

Several other celebrities who made it to the top 20 list of taxpayers are Kapil Sharma ( ₹26 crore), Sourav Ganguly ( ₹23 crore), Kareena Kapoor ( ₹20 crore), Shahid Kapoor ( ₹14 crore), Hardik Pandya ( ₹13 crore), and Kiara Advani ( ₹12 crore). Pankaj Tripathi and Katrina Kaif paid ₹11 crore tax each this year.

Shah Rukh Khan made his grand comeback last year with the film Pathaan which broke all box office records and collected Rs 1050 crore worldwide. The success of Pathaan was followed by Jawan which became an even bigger blockbuster and the year ended with Dunki which was also a massive success at the box office. He is now all set to entertain his fans in his upcoming movie King which also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and is currently under production.

Thalapathy Vijay on the other hand is currently winning praise for his recent release The Greatest Of All Time which also marks his last film. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and is set to collect huge numbers at the box office too.

