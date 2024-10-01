This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

Irrfan Khan was selected for the CK Nayudu Trophy for emerging players in the under-23 category as well but due to his dire financial condition, he could not even buy the things required for the tournament.

Some actors may appear on the silver screen for a short time but they leave their memories for a lifetime. They may or may not say words on screen but their eyes are enough to express every emotion. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who used to bring life to every scene with his deep eyes. However, a serious disease took away this great artist from Bollywood very soon. Disappointing his fans, this actor left this world. But the legacy of acting he has left behind will never be forgotten.

We are talking about none other than Irrfan Khan who, before he became an actor, wanted to become a cricketer. Irrfan Khan was selected for the CK Nayudu Trophy for emerging players in the under-23 category as well but due to his dire financial condition, he could not even buy the things required for the tournament. This is what made Irrfan Khan give up on his dream of becoming a cricketer. When things did not pan out as he had planned, Irrfan Khan took admission to NSD and began to learn acting. He also worked as an air conditioner repairman at the time to meet his everyday expenses.

Once he got a chance to go to Rajesh Khanna's house to fix something. Seeing such a big star in front of him for the first time, Irrfan Khan was very happy and decided that he would also become an actor.

Irrfan Khan's final film appearance was in Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania, which was released in March 2020.

In 2012, he changed the spelling of his first name from "Irfan" to "Irrfan"; as he said he liked the sound of the extra "r" in his name. He also dropped "Khan" from his name. He said he wanted his work and not his lineage to define him, as per a 2016 interview.

Irrfan never ate meat and was a vegetarian since childhood. His father often teased him about it and said that he was Brahmin born into a Pathan family.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He died on April 29, 2020, at 53 years old.

