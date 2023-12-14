This actor is huge TV star, his Bollywood career didn't take off, making comeback after 9 years with Rs 250 crore film

Karan Singh Grover, who had a rough beginning in Bollywood after a successful TV career, is now set to make his comeback after 9 years in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter. Directd by Siddharth Anand, the aerial actioner releases in cinemas on January 25 next year.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Mouni Roy and from Mohit Raina to Kritika Kamra, many actors began their journeys on the small screen in the television industry and have successully made their mark in the Hindi film industry. However, many other have struggled to make this transition and their Bollywood attempts have backfired. One such name is Karan Singh Grover.



Karan Singh Grover's TV career

After making his acting debut in the MTV India show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004, Karan went on to star in multiple hit shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, and Qubool Hai among others in the last two decade. He also participated in multiple reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Nach Baliye 3, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 3.



Karan Singh Grover's Bollywood beginnings

The actor had been wanting to start his Bollywood career since 2008 when he was seen in a minor role in Bhram. Four years later, he was also feautred in a small role in I M 24. Alone, his first film as a leading hero was released in 2015 and in the same year, Karan played one of the two male protagonists in Hate Story 3, the other bein Sharman Joshi. The erotic thriller was his first successful film in the seven years.



Karan Singh Grover in Fighter

But Karan's Bollywood career didn't take off after his first hit and he went back to doing TV. He is now set to make a major comeback in Fighter, one of the most awaited films of 2024. The Siddharth Anand directorial stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. Karan plays Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in the aerial actioner, which releases in cinemas worldwide on January 25, a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day. The film has a reported massive budget of Rs 250 crore.



READ | This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films