It is often seen in Hindi cinema that once an actor fits into a particular role, he gets offered the same role again and again. Today, we will tell you about an actor who was famous for playing character roles of a father, police officer, judge, and emperor in over 200 films in more than 40 years of his career. We are talking about none other than Hamid Ali Murad, simply known as Murad, who was an integral part of the Indian film industry from the early 1940s through to the end of the 1980s. Hamid Ali Murad is the father of the dreaded Bollywood villain, Raza Murad. He is also related to Zeenat Aman as the actress is his niece.

Hamid Ali Murad, born in September 1911, made his acting debut in the 1943 film Najma, which was directed by Mehboob Khan. Over the years, he became a common denominator in many of Mehboob Khan's films, including Anmol Ghadi (1946), Andaz (1949), Aan (1952), and Amar (1954). His other notable appearances were in Do Bigha Zamin (1953) as a cruel landowner, Devdas (1955) as Devdas's father, Mughal-e-Azam (1960) as Raja Maan Singh, and the Hollywood film Tarzan Goes to India (1962).

Hamid Ali Murad was most popular for playing the role of an emperor, judge, or police commissioner in more than 200 films.

Hamid Ali Murad left a lasting impact on the film industry throughout his career. He died in April 1997, at the age of 86. His son, Raza Murad, shared in an interview in 1996 that his father had an attack of paralysis in 1981. After he could not make a full recovery, Hamid Ali Murad fully retired from his acting career in 1987.

