Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भ�ी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor who came to Mumbai with just Rs 50 in his pocket, became a superstar but later went bankrupt.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 07:26 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...
Rajendra Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Stardom is the entertainment industry is too fragile and one mistake can lead to an actor's downfall. Many actors, who became superstars, later went into oblivion. One such actor, who gave 7 consecutive blockbusters, later went bankrupt. 

The actor we are talking abotu came to India with just Rs 50 in his pocket during partition and made his place in the hearts of the audience. Howevbyer, his stardom was short lived and soon he had to sell his bungalow at a price lower than its market value after going bankrupt. He is none other than Rajendra Kumar. 

OIP-2024-09-06-T072506-140

Rajendra Kumar is regarded as one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Starting his career in 1949, he appeared in more than 80 films in a career spanning over four decades. He was popularly known as the Jubilee Kumar during the 1960s when he starred in several commercially successful films. 

Rajendra Kumar used to live in Sailkot, Punjab province of British India, however, during the partition, their family had to leave all their ancestral property and move to India. When Rajendra Kumar got an opportunity to step into the world of acting, he had only 50 rupees which he  bought 50 rupees by selling his father's watch. He didn't even have money to buy train tickets and used to live in a guest house by taking a trench on rent. 

He started his career with small roles in films like Patanga and Jogan, however, it was the film Vachan which gained him recognition. This was followed by Mehboob Khan's epic drama film Mother India which also became a massive hit at the box office. He then went on to give seven back to back blockbusters and by the 1960s he became a superstar. With continuous flow of hits from 1960 onwards and many of his films running for a minimum 25 weeks (silver jubilee), Rajendra Kumar earned the sobriquet of Jubilee Kumar and emerged a Superstar.

Some of his blockbusters include  Mughal-E-Azam, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Mere Mehboob, Aas Ka Panchhi , Gharana and more. However, his stardom was short lived. After having a critical and commercial failure in Mazdoor Zindabaad, he starred in films, such as Daku Aur Mahatma, Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Sone Ka Dil Lohe Ke Haath, Aahuti, Saajan Bina Suhagan and Bin Phere Hum Tere, all of which did moderately well at the box office.

There was a time when the actor went bankrupt and had to sell his bungalow to Rajesh Khanna. While the market value of the bangalow was much higher, he reportedly sold it off in just Rs 3.5 lakh. He used to refuse taking any medication and died at the age of 71 in 1999, just a day after his son's 43rd birthday and just 8 days before his 73rd birthday. He passed away of cardiac arrest in his sleep.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement