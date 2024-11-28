This actor in his lowest phase did not had money to buy a gift for Aishwarya Rai and he sent her a greeting card on her wedding anniversary.

Actors do go through ups and downs. There are phases when even the biggest of stars have seen the lowest phase of their life. Today we will discuss an actor, an ace comedian, who once couldn't even afford to buy a gift for Aishwarya Rai, and he sent a greeting card on her wedding anniversary.

This artiste confessed to the Taal actress about sending her the greeting card with an absurd message, leaving her embarrassed. The actor who dared to embarrass Aishwarya Rai was none other than Kapil Sharma.

Yes, the highest-paid comedian, entertaining the audience on TV and OTT had no money during his low, and that time, he sent Aishwarya Rai a greeting card on her wedding anniversary. Kapil made this confession when the actress appeared on his TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil asked Aishwarya has she ever received a strange gift that left her puzzled. Aishwarya said that it seems like he knows the answer, and then Kapil revealed, "Maine bheja tha. Uss samay meri mali haalat theek nahi thi. Maine card bheja tha actually. Maine us mein likh diya, "To Shri Amitabh Bachchan, for Aishwarya Rai. One glass water, one glass bear. Happy marriage anniversary my dear."

Aishwarya Rai's latest public appearance

Recently, the actress was seen in Dubai, attending Global Womens Forum event. The official Instagram handle of Dubai Women Establishment uploaded a video of the Taal actress addressing the attendees. The actress said, "To acknowledge and applaud the distinguished panel of speakers, that you all had the privilege of giving audience. Their insights and experiences have reminded us of the power of partnerships, innovation, determination, and resilience whether you're leading multi-national organisation, driving policy changes, or innovating in your respective field. Each one of you has paved the way for more inclusive and incredible future." On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part II.

