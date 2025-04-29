This 32-year-old superstar left everyone shocked by forcibly kissing a 15-year-old actress while shooting for a film.

Today, Bollywood is more aware of consent, with intimacy coordinators and sensitivity coaches becoming a regular part of film sets. Filmmakers are trying harder to ensure that actors, especially young ones, feel safe and respected during intimate scenes.

While there’s still progress to be made, things are much better compared to a few decades ago, a time when powerful figures often ignored the comfort of young actresses. One shocking example is an incident from 1969, where a superstar forcibly kissed a 15-year-old actress on a film set.

In 1969, Rekha, daughter of actors Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan, began her journey as a lead actress. She signed her first film Anjana Safar, later renamed Do Shikaari. At just 15 years old, she was cast opposite Bengali superstar Biswajit Chatterjee, who was 32 at the time. In her biography Rekha: The Untold Story, the actress recalled how Biswajit and the film’s director Kuljit Pal once conspired to elicit a kissing scene from her without her consent.

While the kiss sparked controversy after being reported in the press, it was still kept in the film. In an interview, Biswajit defended his actions by saying he simply followed the director’s instructions. He also added that since the audience loved the scene, it proved that it was the right decision.

Anjana Safar faced several delays due to production problems and issues with the Censor Board. Although the shoot was completed in the early 70s, the film remained shelved for years. It was finally released in 1979 as Do Shikaari, but it failed to perform well at the box office.