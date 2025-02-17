While Rekha has never publicly confirmed the extent of their relationship, the actor has acknowledged the significance of their bond during that time.

Rekha's personal life has been subject to intense scrutiny, with numerous rumoured affairs and a short-lived marriage. Her most talked-about rumoured relationship was with Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she allegedly had an extra-marital affair. Another lesser-known affair was with Raj Babbar, which occurred after he lost his second wife, Smita Patil.

Rekha and Raj Babbar's romantic involvement in 1986 was a complex and emotional time for both actors. Raj's personal life was marred by controversy when he married Smita Patil while still being married to Nadira Babbar, with whom he had two children. He was still reeling from the tragic loss of his second wife, Smita Patil, who had passed away due to childbirth complications after giving birth to their son, Prateik Babbar. After her untimely death, he was emotionally devastated and found solace in his co-star Rekha on the sets of Agar Tum Na Hote.

Rekha, who had recently ended a long-term relationship, found comfort in Raj's company, and the two allegedly began an affair. However, their alleged romance took a dark turn, with reports emerging of a tumultuous end. Rekha was reportedly spotted running barefoot on Mumbai's streets and attempted to file a domestic violence complaint against Raj at a local police station. However, officials allegedly dismissed the incident as a lover's quarrel and sent her home. Furthermore, a close associate of Rekha supposedly warned Raj to keep his distance. The final blow came when Raj reunited with his first wife, Nadira, leaving Rekha reportedly hurt and heartbroken.

While Rekha has never publicly confirmed the extent of their relationship, Raj has acknowledged the significance of their bond during that time. In an old interview, Raj had said, “Yes, our relationship helped me in a way. We drifted together because of certain circumstances. The feelings for her are always there, though the arrogance is not, it is all in the past now. One does not forget such a relationship very easily. Though we aren’t together today, we still have fond memories of those special moments.”

Meanwhile, Raj remains married to his first wife, Nadira Babbar, with whom he has two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. Additionally, he has a son, Prateik Babbar, with his late second wife, Smita Patil.