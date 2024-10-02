Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, became tough competitor of Shah Rukh, Salman, career was ruined after...

This actor was once considered a tough competitor to the Khans. In fact, he rejected a blockbuster, because he didn't wanted to play second hero in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 02:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, became tough competitor of Shah Rukh, Salman, career was ruined after...
The actor who was a competitor of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
It is said that individuals are puppets of destiny. Many times fate takes such a turn that your journey takes a 360-degree turn. Today we will talk about an actor from the 1990s, who was once considered as a tough competitor to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn. He rejected Shah Rukh's blockbuster because he didn't want to play a second lead in the film. He did impress the masses and classes with his performances, but later something happened that ruined his career. 

Chandrachur Singh: Amitabh Bachchan's discovery who was a school teacher

Born in Aligarh, Chandrachur Singh attended Doon School (Dehradun) and later became a History professor at the same school. After completing his college at St. Stephen's College (Delhi University), Chandrachur also taught music at Vasant Valley School. 

How did Chandrachur get into acting? 

Chandrachur was inclined to act, but one day he learned that his idol Amitabh Bachchan was looking for fresh faces to cast in his production ABCL Corp Ltd. Chandrachur convinced his parents, travelled to Mumbai, cracked the auditions, and got his debut film Tere Mere Sapne (1996). The movie also marked the debut of Arshad Warsi, Simran, and Priya Gill. 

The rise of Chandrachur Singh

Although Tere Mere Sapne wasn't a big hit, Singh's act impressed the masses. Thus, he got his next film, Maachis, without any audition. From the 90s to early 2000, Chandrachur went on to star in several films including Daag-The Fire, Josh, Sham Ghansham, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa. Chandrachur was so busy in mid-90s, that he rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Reportedly, he didn't want to play the second lead in SRK-starrer, and Salman Khan was finalised for the role. 

The tragic accident that ruined Chandrachur's career

In 2000, Chandrachur had an accident while riding a jet ski in Goa. The actor dislocated his shoulder, and he was advised to complete bed rest. Chandrachur's injury dented his career, and he was seen in forgettable films. In 2012, Singh tried to make a comeback in films with Chaar Din Ki Chandni, but it went unnoticed. 

The comeback of Chandrachur Singh

Chandrachur successfully made a comeback with Sushmita Sen's series Aarya (2020). He was also seen in Akshay Kumar's Cuttputli (2022). 

Read: Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, then Shah Rukh Khan revived his career

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
