Long before this actor became a star, he once did something unthinkable out of love for his idol and entered Dilip Kumar’s house without permission, thinking they were long-lost brothers.

We’ve often heard of fans going to extremes for their favourite stars. But what happens when the fan is a future superstar himself? This is the story of Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood, and his deep admiration for legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Long before he became a star, Dharmendra once did something unthinkable out of love for his idol, he entered Dilip Kumar’s house without permission, thinking they were long-lost brothers.

Thought Dilip Kumar was his sibling

As a young college student, Dharmendra was obsessed with Dilip Kumar. In Dilip Kumar’s autobiography The Substance and the Shadow, Dharmendra shared, “For some inexplicable reason, I began to fancy that Dilip Kumar and I were siblings.” Convinced by this thought, he visited Dilip Kumar’s house and found the gate open. Without hesitation, he entered, walked through the house, and quietly reached the actor’s bedroom.

To his amazement, Dharmendra saw Dilip Kumar asleep on a couch. Lost in admiration, he just stood there staring at his idol. But when Dilip Kumar suddenly woke up and saw a stranger in his room, he was shocked and called out loudly for a servant.

Dharmendra wrote, “As for me, I couldn’t believe my eyes: It was Dilip Kumar, my idol, in front of me. He called out to a servant loudly. Now scared, I ran down the staircase and bolted out of the house looking behind to see if I was being followed.”

Later meeting and a kind gesture

Years later, after winning a talent competition, Dharmendra met Dilip Kumar’s sister and asked her to arrange a meeting with the superstar. He still believed that Dilip Kumar was like a brother to him. During one of their meetings, when Dharmendra visited Dilip Kumar's home wearing just a thin t-shirt in cold weather, the kind-hearted actor gave him a sweater to wear. That small gesture meant the world to the young actor.

Dharmendra’s story is a touching reminder of how deeply stars can impact their fans, even future legends.