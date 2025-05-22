The screenplay of the film is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, whose writing credits include acclaimed biopics Neerja, Maidaan and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Actor Dhanush is all set to portray the Missile Man of India and the 11th President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in a biopic, announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The biopic, which is officially in production, will be helmed by director Om Raut, who is known for "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

The screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, whose writing credits include acclaimed biopics Neerja, Maidaan and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. The ace director talked about the biopic. "In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for the power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation," he said in a statement.

"To bring his story to the screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility. It's a story that's inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of the Global South. It's the most important experience of my life. His life is a lesson that is bound to connect with people no matter who they are and where they come from," Raut added.

The film, "staying true to the values of Dr Kalam, will explore the man behind the missile programs and the presidency, the poet, the teacher, the dreamer whose every word carried both science and spirituality in equal measures. More than a political biography, the project is positioned as an insight into leadership and nation-building," as per the press release.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal also expressed his excitement, saying, "We are excited to bring the epic life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam to the big screen. This is an emotional moment for us." "Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's life is a story that continues to inspire millions across generations....This is more than just a film it's a tribute to a man who showed us how dreams, dedication, and humility can shape a nation's future," added Bhushan Kumar.

However, not much details have been shared by the makers of the biopic. The film is backed by Abhishek Agarwal and Bhushan Kumar, and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anil Sunkara.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)