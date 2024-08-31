Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her controversial comments, calling Ranbir 'serial skirt chaser': 'Swami Vivekananda thodi..'

This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

Best gear cycles to buy under Rs 10000

Best gear cycles to buy under Rs 10000

9 Indian actors who are doctors

9 Indian actors who are doctors

Which animal's meat is consumed most in world?

Which animal's meat is consumed most in world?

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..

This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

This actor, who started his career with flops, was called a 'flop newcomer', and later became a superstar.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 03:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay
Amitabh Bachchan's still from My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

From Madhuri Dixit to Salman Khan, there are many actors who started their careers with flops, however, later went on to become superstars. However, none of them could beat this actor, who gave seven back-to-back hits in a year. 

The actor we are talking about was called ‘flop newcomer’ but later, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan’s movies made him a superstar. He is none other than Amitabh Bachchan. 

Amitabh Bachchan is considered among the most accomplished and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He is hailed as the Shehenshah of Bollywood. However, very few know that the actor started his career with flops. 

Amitabh Bachchan made his acting debut with Saat Hindustani, followed by Anand alongside Rajesh Khanna. Many of Bachchan's films during 1969-72 did not do well. His only film with Mala Sinha, Sanjog, was also a box-office failure. 

He was struggling, seen as a "failed newcomer" who, by the age of 30, had twelve flops and only two successes. However, later Amitabh Bachchan was discovered by Salim-Javed and gave his iconic film Zanjeer which made him Bollywood’s angry young man. 

The writers have done around 14 films with Bachchan including Sholay, Don, Deewar, and Amar Akbar Anthony, and praised the superstar for his work ethic.

At a recent event, Javed Akhtar recalled how Amitabh Bachchan had a better turnover than Dilip Kumar in terms of hit films and said, “He is exceptionally good, we have to accept it. He is a brilliant actor. After Dilip saab, the second man who came was Amitabh Bachchan. His turnover was much more than him (Kumar). Dilip saab used to do one film in two years, he (Bachchan) gave seven superhits in a year alone...” 

Praising his working style, the writer said, “We backed him, he gave us a great performance... He had tremendous discipline and focus. (He had) With total control over his tongue, he would never make a statement that could be controversial in so many years. Seven o'clock shift would mean, he would be there quarter to seven in spite of being a star.” 

Even Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar, who are some of the biggest stars in the country, haven’t given seven superhits in a year. 

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently entered the Rs 1000-crore club with Kalki 2898 AD. His performance in the film was loved by the audience as well as the critics. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in key roles and proved to be the highest-grossing film of the year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

‘Come quickly...': Audio clips of phone calls from RG Kar Hospital to victim's father spark fresh controversy

‘Come quickly...': Audio clips of phone calls from RG Kar Hospital to victim's father spark fresh controversy

Viral video: Giant crocodile rescued after wandering into Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur Parapa village, watch

Viral video: Giant crocodile rescued after wandering into Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur Parapa village, watch

Smriti Irani gets candid on arch rival Rahul Gandhi's 'changed politics', says 'he thinks he's tasted...'

Smriti Irani gets candid on arch rival Rahul Gandhi's 'changed politics', says 'he thinks he's tasted...'

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement