This actor was called ‘Bollywood’s king of romance’, 20 heroines debuted with him; not SRK, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna

Before Shah Rukh Khan, this actor was called the 'romance king of Bollywood. Here's all you need to know about him

Shah Rukh Khan is currently known as the romance king of Bollywood. However, before him, this tag belonged to an actor with whom 20 actressed made their debuts. He gave several hits and blockbusters and once ruled the industry.

The actor we are talking about belongs from a Bollywood royalty and his son is also a superstar in Bollywood. However, he is no more in this world. Yes! we are talking about Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was one of those actors who made their name in their childhood only. He made his debut in father Raj Kapoor’s movie Mera Naam Joker. for which he won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. Later, in 1973, he made his debut alongside Dimple Kapadia in the movie Bobby.

Between 1973 and 2000, Kapoor starred as the romantic lead in 92 films. He consistently starred in top-grossing Indian films since the mid 1970s to 1990s, such as Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Laila Majnu, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Sargam, Naseeb, Kaatilon Ke Kaatil, Prem Rog, Coolie, Nagina, Chandni, Henna, Deewana, Bol Radha Bol and Damini among others.

With this he not only established himself as a superstar, but also has the romance king of Bollywood. His stardom was such that heroines were eager to work with him. This is why, there was a time when 20 actresses debuted with him. The list includes big names like This list includes many actresses like Dimple Kapadia, Jaya Prada, Zeba Bakhtiar, Shoma Anand, Bhavana Bhatt, Radhika, and Ranjeeta Kaur. While some of them became stars, others are now living a life away from glamour industry.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 from recurrence of leukemia. His son, Ranbir Kapoor, though started career with a flop, is now a big superstar in Bollywood. His recent release, Animal, earned over Rs 900 crore at the box office and now the actor competes with other superstars like Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Ranbir will be next seen in the movie Ramyana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological film also stars Sai Pallavi and is currenlty under the production stage. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

