Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UK's richest family, Indian billionaire, accused of spending more on pet dog than helpers, face trial in...

This is now world's most valuable company, has overthrown Microsoft in market cap, not Apple...

'Will prepare...': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reveals BJP's strategy ahead of Assembly polls

This actor beats Shah Rukh, Deepika, Salman, Akshay to become India's most valued celebrity, has brand value of...

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UK's richest family, Indian billionaire, accused of spending more on pet dog than helpers, face trial in...

Nothing to unveil CMF Phone 1 in India on July 8, shares teaser

Hrithik Roshan calls this film 'turning point' in his career; it's not Krrish, Dhoom 2, Super 30, War

8 unusual signs of high cholesterol in men in their 40s

7 animals with unusual diets

10 highest grossing movies produced by Yash Raj Films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

Odisha: Violent Clashes Erupt In Balasore Over Communal Unrest, 7 Injured, Section 144 Enforced

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

This actor beats Shah Rukh, Deepika, Salman, Akshay to become India's most valued celebrity, has brand value of...

Hrithik Roshan calls this film 'turning point' in his career; it's not Krrish, Dhoom 2, Super 30, War

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor beats Shah Rukh, Deepika, Salman, Akshay to become India's most valued celebrity, has brand value of...

This actor has become India's most valued celebrity after Virat Kohli by beating Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 07:03 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This actor beats Shah Rukh, Deepika, Salman, Akshay to become India's most valued celebrity, has brand value of...
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, Consultancy firm Kroll shared a list ranking India's most influential celebrity brands. While Virat Kohli topped the list, it also included names of various A-listers from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar among others. However, do you know which actor beat all of them to hold the second position in the list? 

Well, the actor we are talking about is another A-lister, who has given several hits and blockbusters. He is none other than Ranveer Singh. Yes, Virat Kohli is India's most valued celebrity with a brand value of USD 227.9 million, followed by Ranveer who has a brand value of USD 203.1 million.

Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023 features Shah Rukh Khan at third with a brand value of USD 120.7 million, Akshay Kumar at the fourth place with a brand value of USD 111.7 million, Alia Bhatt at fifth with a valuation of USD 101.1 million. Deepika Padukone is at sixth place with a brand value of USD 96 million. Other Bollywood celebrities on the list include Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Adavni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are also in the top 25. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marked Karan Johar's directorial comeback and also starred Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra. The film emerged to be a box office success and earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor and is scheduled to release this Diwali. Ranveer also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Don 3 which also stars Kiara Advani. The film is set to go on floors in 2025. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, began business with Rs 50000, net worth is now Rs 18330 crore, his business is

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...

WATCH: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti from Gujarat jail, says...

Two trucks meet with accident in Haryana's Jhajjar, catch fire, watch video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement