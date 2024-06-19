This actor beats Shah Rukh, Deepika, Salman, Akshay to become India's most valued celebrity, has brand value of...

This actor has become India's most valued celebrity after Virat Kohli by beating Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Consultancy firm Kroll shared a list ranking India's most influential celebrity brands. While Virat Kohli topped the list, it also included names of various A-listers from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar among others. However, do you know which actor beat all of them to hold the second position in the list?

Well, the actor we are talking about is another A-lister, who has given several hits and blockbusters. He is none other than Ranveer Singh. Yes, Virat Kohli is India's most valued celebrity with a brand value of USD 227.9 million, followed by Ranveer who has a brand value of USD 203.1 million.

Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023 features Shah Rukh Khan at third with a brand value of USD 120.7 million, Akshay Kumar at the fourth place with a brand value of USD 111.7 million, Alia Bhatt at fifth with a valuation of USD 101.1 million. Deepika Padukone is at sixth place with a brand value of USD 96 million. Other Bollywood celebrities on the list include Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Adavni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are also in the top 25.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marked Karan Johar's directorial comeback and also starred Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra. The film emerged to be a box office success and earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor and is scheduled to release this Diwali. Ranveer also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Don 3 which also stars Kiara Advani. The film is set to go on floors in 2025.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.