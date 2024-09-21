This actor rejected Stree for another blockbuster that earned seven times its budget, destroyed Aamir Khan's..

Amar Kaushik's 'Stree' starring Shraddha Kapoor was first offered to not Rajkummar Rao but Ayushmann Khurrana. Things did not work out and Ayushmann ended up rejecting 'Stree' for another blockbuster.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's 'Vicky Donor', co-starring Annu Kapoor and debutante Yami Gautam, is one such actor that needs no introduction. Since the beginning of his career, Ayushmann Khurrana has chosen to be part of films that are based on ordinary men battling social norms.

Ayushmann Khurrana established himself with several box-office hits, including 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' (both 2017), 'Badhaai Ho' (2018), 'Dream Girl', 'Bala' (both 2019), Andhadhun (2018), and 'Article 15' (2019).

All of these films helped create Ayushmann Khurrana a niche for himself within the film industry. However, there are some films that Ayushmann Khurrana rejected which could have taken his already successful career to greater heights. One of these films is 'Stree'.

'Stree' proved to be a blockbuster in itself. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, it went on to earn over Rs 180 crore at the box office. However, Ayushmann Khurrana was far from regretting his decision to reject 'Stree'.

Reports state that Ayushmann Khurrana rejected 'Stree' for 'Badhaai Ho' which ended up giving a new direction to his career. Made on a budget of Rs 29 crore, 'Badhaai Ho' earned Rs 221 crore at the box office.

'Badhaai Ho' earned seven times its budget and went on to become one of Ayushmaan Khurrana's biggest hit films.

One of the other feats 'Badhaai Ho' managed to achieve was that it destroyed Aamir Khan’s 'Thugs of Hindostan' at the box office. 'Thugs of Hindostan' received negative reviews from critics and earned only Rs 335 crore, despite being made on a humongous budget of Rs 300 crore.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is considered to be one of Aamir Khan's biggest flop films.

