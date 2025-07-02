This actor sold insurance, worked as clerk, rejected for being scary, slapped superstar, later became richer than actors; his name is...

This actor came to Mumbai with dreams of becoming a film actor. However, he failed his first screen test and was rejected. To support himself, he took a job as a clerk at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), where he worked for 21 years.

Late actor Amrish Puri left a lasting mark in Indian cinema with powerful performances that are remembered even today. His famous line "Mogambo khush hua!" from Mr. India remains one of the most iconic dialogues in Bollywood history.

From Rejection to a Steady Government Job

Amrish Puri came to Mumbai in the 1950s with dreams of becoming a film actor. However, he failed his first screen test and was rejected. To support himself, he took a job as a clerk at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), where he worked for 21 years.

Theatre and Door-to-Door Insurance Sales

Despite working full-time, Puri never gave up on his dream. He joined Prithvi Theatre and started performing in plays written by Satyadev Dubey. During this time, he also sold life insurance door-to-door to make ends meet.

Bollywood Breakthrough at the Age of 40

It wasn’t until 1970, at the age of 40, that he got his first break in Bollywood with the film Prem Pujari, where he played a minor role. His big break as a lead villain came in Hum Paanch (1980), and from then on, he became the face of villainy in Indian films.

Strict Discipline and Famous Slap Incident

Amrish Puri was known for his punctuality and strong work ethic. Once, while shooting with Govinda, the actor reportedly arrived on time for a 9 AM shoot, but Govinda showed up nearly nine hours late. Upset with the delay, Amrish Puri reportedly slapped Govinda during an argument. This incident deeply affected Govinda, who vowed never to work with him again.

A Legacy of Iconic Villain Roles

Throughout his career, Amrish Puri acted in around 450 films. He played unforgettable villain roles such as Mogambo in Mr. India, Bhujang in Tridev, Balwant Rai in Ghayal, Barrister Chadda in Damini, and Thakur Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun. Each of these characters still lives on in the memories of movie lovers.

Remembering the Legend

Amrish Puri was not just a villain on screen but a dedicated artist who chased his dream against all odds. His story is a true example of hard work, passion, and never giving up.