BOLLYWOOD

This Aamir Khan's discovery is set to enter Maddock Horror Comedy universe, replace Sharvari from Munjya 2, her name is...

As per the media reports, Pratibha Ranta, who has impressed the masses with her performance in Laapataa Ladies, is been considered to replace Sharvari in Munjya 2.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 04:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This Aamir Khan's discovery is set to enter Maddock Horror Comedy universe, replace Sharvari from Munjya 2, her name is...
Sharvari and Abhay Verma in Munjya
Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is probably the only successful movie universe in Bollywood. Till now, the movies showcased from this franchise have been successful. The all-time blockbuster run of Stree 2 has taken this movie universe to another level. Munjya, a small-budget film from the universe, went on to become a sleeper hit. The film gave a breakthrough debut to Abhay Verma and the much-needed hit to Sharvari. The stupendous success of Munjya has inspired the makers to make its sequel. But here's the news, Sharvari probably won't be there. As per the reports, Sharvari has been replaced by a newcomer. 

In Maha Munjya, Sharvari will be replaced by whom? 

As per the latest media reports, the makers of Maha Munjya (Munjya 2) are considering getting a new face opposite Abhay, and the makers have approached Pratibha Ranta to play the female lead. Pratibha is rumoured to be very close to bagging the project. Her character is expected to bring a new spin to the franchise that will be explored in future instalments of the universe. As Box Office Worldwide reported, Pratibha Ranta will play a lead role in Munjya 2, and her storyline will have a connection with previous instalments as well.

Who is Pratibha Ranta? 

Pratibha Ranta is an actress who marked her debut with Aamir Khan's production Laapataa Ladies. In Kiran Rao's directorial debut, she plays Jaya Tripathi Singh. Pratibha won immense love and appreciation for her performance in Laapataa Ladies, and moviegoers got a new promising talent. After Laapataa Ladies, she was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Pratibha started her career in television with the series Qurbaan Hua. She later starred in Aadha Ishq and will be seen in The Revolutionaries.

About Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe started with Stree (2018), followed by Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2023), and Stree 2 (2024). The next film from the universe is Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, slated for Diwali 2025 release. 

