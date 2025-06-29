Can you imagine actresses saying no to Aamir Khan films? Well, this happened during the pre-production of Thugs of Hindostan. Well, ultimately is was wise call by them, as we all know what happened to this Yash Raj Film.

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, was once considered a failure-proof actor. He barely missed his target. His movies were once considered the safest bets at the box office. However, even Aamir Khan faced rejections from the audience and the film fraternity. Currently, he's enjoying the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, which also marked his comeback after a dull phase of almost 7 years. In a recent interview, Aamir revealed that during the casting of his film, several A-list heroines rejected the role of lead heroine. These star actresses refused to work with Aamir, and then, the producers had to go for a relatively new actor.

Aamir Khan's film that was rejected by top Bollywood heroines was...

While speaking to Lallantop, Aamir Khan revealed that during Thugs of Hindostan, several top actresses rejected the movie. He said, "When we were casting, no heroines agreed to the film. Deepika said no, Alia was a no, and Shraddha also said no." Aamir added, “Ultimately, Victor (Vijay Krishna Acharya, director) went with Fatima (Sana Shaikh). Aamir further revealed that although Aditya Chopra and Vijay conveyed that her test was good, they made it clear she won’t be paired opposite him, because they played father-daughter in Dangal.

Aamir admitted he didn't like Thugs, and predicted its failure

At Raj Shamnani's podcast, Aamir revealed that he didn't like Thugs, and even told Aditya that it would be a flop. "Mujhe bhi Thugs of Hindostan pasand nahi thi. Aaj main khulke bol sakta hoon — Aditya Chopra (producer) se maine bohot koshish ki unko… Jab film release ho rahi thi, main khud hi khush nahi tha." Khan also revealed that he told Aditya and Vijay that the film would tank, but they were confident about the movie.

Thugs of Hindostan crashed after bumper opening

Thugs was the most awaited film of 2018. The movie was released in Diwali 2018. Despite Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film met with negative critical reception and unfavourable word-of-mouth. The film debuted by earning Rs 50.75 crore in India. However, it crashed on the second day itself, and it went on to become a box office disaster.

