This Aamir Khan film was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, was remade in foreign nation, was highest-grossing movie in...

Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dil was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, the romantic drama was the highest-grossing Indian film in 1990.

From Ghajini to 3 Idiots and from PK to Dangal, Aamir Khan has delivered several blockbusters in his career. One of his earliest blockbusters was the 1990 romantic drama Dil, in which he was paired opposite Madhuri Dixit. The film, which also starred Anupam Kher and Saeed Jaffrey, marked the directorial debut of Indra Kumar.

The film's soundtrack sold more than 50 lakh casettes and became one of the best-selling music albums in the 1990s. Composed by Anand-Milind and written by Sameer, the songs in Dil including 'Mujhe Neend Na Aaye', 'Khambe Jaise Khari Hai', 'Hum Pyaar Karne Wale', and 'Dam Dama Dam' became instant chartbusters.

The record-breaking soundtrack, along with brilliant performances and gripping storyline, Dil broke records at the box office too. Though it clashed with Sunny Deol's Ghayal on June 22, 1990, both the movies were highly successful and Aamir Khan-starrer went on to become highest-grossing movie of the year.

It is interesting to note that whenever Sunny and Aamir have clashed at the box office, both movies have turned out to be superhits. The second time their clash happened was in 1996 when Sunny's Ghatak and Aamir's Raja Hindustani released alongside each other. In 2001, Aamir's Lagaan and Sunny's Gadar became blockbusters and cult classics.

On Thursday, September 5, Anupam Kher shared a couple of comedy scenes from Dil on his social media handles and shared that the 1990 film was shot inside the same bungalow, which Shah Rukh Khan bought in 2001 and turned it into Mannat. "HILARIOUS SCENE & GREAT TRIVIA: These scenes from my film Dil are my favorite. We shot the scene of my character Hazari Prasad's house in the bungalow where my friend and everyone's favorite Shah Rukh Khan lives these days. It is famous by the name of Mannat. Director Indra Kumar used to give me a lot of freedom to improvise scenes. While doing the scenes, I used to laugh at my own comedy! Cinema used to be very innocent in those days. And interesting too!! Do you remember these scenes?", Kher wrote, along with the small clip.

Dil was remade several times. It was first remade in Telugu in 1993 with the name Tholi Muddu and then in Kannada in 1997 under the title Shivaranjini. The Indra Kumar-directed romantic drama was also remade in Bangladesh in 1997 as Amar Ghor Amar Beheshto.

