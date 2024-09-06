This Aamir Khan film was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, was remade in foreign nation, was highest-grossing movie in...

Twitter
Vicky Kaushal praises Gurdas Maan's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his album Sound of Soil: 'Evergreen Maan Saab'

India emerges as second-largest global 5G smartphone market, overtakes...

Praveen Kumar scripts history, breaks Asian record to win gold in men's high jump at Paris Paralympics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for J&K assembly elections

Thangalaan review: Chiyaan Vikram's stellar act, Pa Ranjith's direction salvage messy, complex film

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

Vicky Kaushal praises Gurdas Maan's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his album Sound of Soil: 'Evergreen Maan Saab'

7 breathtaking images of Ring Nebula shared by NASA 

7 animals that played key role in ancient wars

AI replaces Thalapathy Vijay with Captain Vijayakanth in The Greatest of All Time

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

This Aamir Khan film was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, was remade in foreign nation, was highest-grossing movie in...

Thangalaan review: Chiyaan Vikram's stellar act, Pa Ranjith's direction salvage messy, complex film

This Aamir Khan film was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, was remade in foreign nation, was highest-grossing movie in...

Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dil was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, the romantic drama was the highest-grossing Indian film in 1990.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 04:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aamir Khan in Dil
From Ghajini to 3 Idiots and from PK to Dangal, Aamir Khan has delivered several blockbusters in his career. One of his earliest blockbusters was the 1990 romantic drama Dil, in which he was paired opposite Madhuri Dixit. The film, which also starred Anupam Kher and Saeed Jaffrey, marked the directorial debut of Indra Kumar.

The film's soundtrack sold more than 50 lakh casettes and became one of the best-selling music albums in the 1990s. Composed by Anand-Milind and written by Sameer, the songs in Dil including 'Mujhe Neend Na Aaye', 'Khambe Jaise Khari Hai', 'Hum Pyaar Karne Wale', and 'Dam Dama Dam' became instant chartbusters.

The record-breaking soundtrack, along with brilliant performances and gripping storyline, Dil broke records at the box office too. Though it clashed with Sunny Deol's Ghayal on June 22, 1990, both the movies were highly successful and Aamir Khan-starrer went on to become highest-grossing movie of the year. 

It is interesting to note that whenever Sunny and Aamir have clashed at the box office, both movies have turned out to be superhits. The second time their clash happened was in 1996 when Sunny's Ghatak and Aamir's Raja Hindustani released alongside each other. In 2001, Aamir's Lagaan and Sunny's Gadar became blockbusters and cult classics.

On Thursday, September 5, Anupam Kher shared a couple of comedy scenes from Dil on his social media handles and shared that the 1990 film was shot inside the same bungalow, which Shah Rukh Khan bought in 2001 and turned it into Mannat. "HILARIOUS SCENE & GREAT TRIVIA: These scenes from my film Dil are my favorite. We shot the scene of my character Hazari Prasad's house in the bungalow where my friend and everyone's favorite Shah Rukh Khan lives these days. It is famous by the name of Mannat. Director Indra Kumar used to give me a lot of freedom to improvise scenes. While doing the scenes, I used to laugh at my own comedy! Cinema used to be very innocent in those days. And interesting too!! Do you remember these scenes?", Kher wrote, along with the small clip.

Dil was remade several times. It was first remade in Telugu in 1993 with the name Tholi Muddu and then in Kannada in 1997 under the title Shivaranjini. The Indra Kumar-directed romantic drama was also remade in Bangladesh in 1997 as Amar Ghor Amar Beheshto. 

READ | This film was made in just Rs 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

