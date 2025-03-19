Mahesh Anand worked with the biggest stars of Bollywood and did five marriages, and yet he craved to hug his son before dying. His dead body was discovered days after his demise, and his rotten body was straightaway taken to the cremation ground.

It's said that out of sight, is out of mind. An actor may give years to the film industry, but still, he or she may be forgotten over the years. Today we will discuss an actor who was a popular name in the 1990s. He was a black belt martial artist, and a skilled dancer, and did over 300 films across different languages. However, after his downfall, he went jobless for 18 years and became penniless. Despite his five marriages, he was left all alone in his final days. He wanted to hug his son before dying, but his last wish went unfulfilled. In his last days, he looked unrecognisable, and at last, he died a lonely death.

Mahesh Anand: The skilled artiste who became a popular name in the 1990s

Before venturing into acting, Mahesh worked as a model. He was also a trained dancer and black-belt martial artist. Anand made his Bollywood debut with Kamal Haasan and Reena Roy's Karishmaa (1984), and soon he became a popular villain in Bollywood and even Telugu films.

Mahesh Anand's popularity over the years

From the late 80s to the late 90s, Mahesh went on to star in the biggest commercial successes. He shared the screen with the biggest of stars including Amitabh Bachchan , Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. Some of his notable performances were in films including Shahenshah, Toofan, Ajooba, Krantiveer, Swarg, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, and Coolie No. 1.

Mahesh Anand's downfall started after...

From 2000, Mahesh Anand's career saw a steep fall. He further witnessed a huge decline after getting injured on a movie set. He was seriously injured during a stunt on the set of a film. Due to this, he was hospitalized for 6 months. After this, he remained bedridden at home for three years.

'Lonely' Mahesh Anand went jobless, penniless, was cheated by his own family

Once a popular name in Bollywood went out of work for over 18 years. Mahesh took to Facebook to express his side of the story and wrote about not being able to meet his son, The actor wrote, "My friends and everyone call me a drunkard. I have no family. My stepbrother has cheated me of Rs 6 crores. I have done more than 300 films, but I don't even have money to buy drinking water. I don't have a single friend in this world, it is very sad."

When Mahesh Anand died a lonely death

For the unversed, Mahesh got married five times, but none of the marriages lasted and none of them stayed with him. Mahesh Anand's first marriage was with actress Reena Roy's sister Barkha Roy. His second marriage was with Miss India International Erica Maria D'Souza, with whom he became the father of son Trishul. Then he married actress Madhu Malhotra for the third time and actress Usha Bachani for the fourth time. At last, Mahesh Babu married a Russian woman Lana.

On 9 February 2019, Mahesh Anand was found dead in his house. As per the postmortem report, Mahesh's body was lying in the house for three days and started decomposing. Mahesh's fifth wife came to Mumbai from Russia and took his rotten body to the cremation ground for the final rites. Till his last breath, he craved for affection of his son Trishul. All he wanted was a hug from him, but he died without seeing him.