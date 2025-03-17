In February 2019, this actor was found dead under heartbreaking circumstances.

Many Bollywood stars achieve great success with their films, only to later fade into obscurity and face tragic circumstances, sometimes leading to untimely deaths. One such actor was Mahesh Anand, a well-known Bollywood villain who made a lasting impression with his acting in negative roles.

He was particularly famous during the 80s and 90s for his memorable performances. Despite his fame, Mahesh Anand's life took a sad turn in his later years, and his situation became so dire that his passing went unnoticed by many. Despite his earlier success, he spent the final 18 years of his life in poverty, far removed from the limelight he once enjoyed.

He wrote, "My friends and everyone call me an alcoholic. I have no family. My stepbrother has cheated me of Rs 6 crores. I have done more than 300 films, but I don't even have money to buy drinking water. I don't have a single friend in this world, it's very sad."

This post left his fans heartbroken and deeply concerned, as they could sense the immense pain and isolation Mahesh Anand was enduring in his final days. In one of his Facebook posts, he wrote, "My son Trishul... God bless you, my son... Just hug me before I die. Love you for life."

In another post, he wrote, “I cry seeing this all day/nite…..I love you my son Trishul I m your real papa. I know they changed your name Anthony Vohra….. Plssss hug me once before I die, love you.”

Mahesh Anand, who began his career with Karishmaa, appeared in a variety of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. His final role was in the 2019 comedy-drama Rangeela Raja.