If you feel down, sad, heartbroken, and restless, listen and understand Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song, which clearly says, "Chhod De Saari Duniya Kisi Ke Liye, Yeh Munasif Nahi Aadmi Ke Liye."

It is said that the era of the 50s, 60s, and 70s was the golden period for Indian cinema. A movie, or a song from it, will not only entertain but also leave the audience enlightened. Some timeless melodies are relevant even decades later. The Gen-Z and millennials, who usually lose hope and live in disdain after a breakup, should hear this song. This song was sung by the legendary late Lata Mangeshkar, and despite being 57 years old, it is relevant even in 2025.

The popular song is from a black-and-white film, and the magic of lyrics and vocals left such an impact that the audience realised the value of life, which led to a decrease in death by suicide. Yes! Such was the impact of this song, which became a medicine for everyone who suffered a heartbreak. After getting dumped, an emotionally vulnerable individual feels lost and even thinks about giving up everything. But way back in the 50s, Lata di said, "Chand milta nahi sabko sansar mein, hai diya hi bahut roshni ke liye." This song left a deep impact on the audience, and it shouldn't be missed by anyone from the young generation.

The song that stopped suicide is...

'Chhod De Saari Duniya Kisi Ke Liye', a song from the 1968 film, Saraswatichandra, starred Nutan and Manish. The film is a romantic drama, and this song acts as a boon for the audience to find hope even after a tragic loss or heartbreak. In the film, Saraswati Chandra (Manish) loses Kumud Sundari (Nutan) after she marries Pramad (Ramesh Deo). Saraswati Chandra is unable to bear this loss and decides to leave everything behind. At that time, Kumud arrives, motivating him to move on and live life for his people.

The song 'Chhod De Saari Duniya Kisi Ke Liye' was immensely popular, and it had such an impact that, reportedly, it stopped people from ending their lives. The song left a deep impact, and some people decided to fight back from the grave losses. This song is credited for stopping suicide, and it is so unheard of in today's time. The lyrics from Indeevar and Kalyanji-Anandji music will instantly touch your soul. The movie Saraswatichandra was based on a Gujarati novel by Govardhanram Madhavram Tripathi, and was among the biggest hits of that year.