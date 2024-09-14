This 2016 film rejected by Kangana Ranaut, gave Anushka Sharma the biggest blockbuster of her career

Kangana Ranaut, who is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, in an interview revealed that she turned down the role in Salman Khan’s film Sultan (2016). Despite the film being a huge box office hit, Kangana said she rejected the offers because she didn't like the roles that were proposed to her.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, “Salman offered me a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I was like ‘Yeh kya role diya hai?’ (what is this role?). He then approached me for Sultan. I didn’t take that up. He was like, ‘What more do I offer to you now?'” The role later went to Anushka Sharma, and this film became the biggest blockbuster of her career.

Sultan is a 2016 sports drama film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Salman Khan in the title role, with Anushka Sharma, Amit Sadh, and Randeep Hooda in supporting roles. It revolves around Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional wrestler from Haryana who becomes a world wrestling champion.

The film earned Rs 206 crore in its first three days and Rs 328 crore over its 5-day opening weekend. By August 3, 2016, it had grossed Rs 416 crore in India and Rs 24 million overseas. Before its China release, it had a worldwide gross of Rs 589.25 crore. By September 9, 2018, it had reached Rs 623.33 crore globally.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama will see her comeback to the films after more than five years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.

