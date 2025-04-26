There are no specific reasons as to why Aishwarya Rai was replaced from Chalte Chalte, however, it is widely believed that Salman Khan allegedly created a ruckus on the film’s set which forced the makers to replace her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a superstar in her own right and is also happily married to Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan. However, there was a time when the actress faced both professional and personal struggles due to her relationship with her then-boyfriend Salman Khan. Aishwarya Rai was replaced in many films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte after Salman Khan allegedly disrupted filming. Chalte Chalte was released in 2003. Directed by Aziz Mirza, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Chalte Chalte was released in June 2003 and proved to be a commercial success at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 11 crore, it earned Rs 43.2 crore, however, many are unaware that before Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai was supposed to star in the film opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview, Aziz Mirza revealed that Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan began the shoot of Chalte Chalte by filming the song Prem Nagariya. However, Aishwarya Rai was replaced by Rani Mukerji after just one day of shooting.

In an interview with Radio Nasha Official, Aziz Mirza opened up about replacing Aishwarya Rai overnight and said, "I don’t know. Anyway, these are the areas we unfortunately…" When he was asked, “Kaafi shoot kar liya tha? (Had you shot a lot with her?)," Aziz Mirza said, "No, we had only shot the ‘Prem Nagariya’ song with her. We shot for just a day. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out the way we had hoped, and then Rani came on board."

There are no specific reasons as to why Aishwarya Rai was replaced from Chalte Chalte, however, it is widely believed that Salman Khan allegedly created a ruckus on the film’s set which forced the makers to replace her.

Many are unaware that before Aishwarya Rai and Rani Mukerji, Chalte Chalte was also offered to one of Shah Rukh Khan's favourite co-stars, Kajol, however, she declined the film due to her pregnancy at the time.

Chalte Chalte also marked the final production venture of Dreamz Unlimited before its rebranding as Red Chillies Entertainment in 2003.

