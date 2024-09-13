This 1979 film was shot in 40 days in director's home, became superhit, earned Rs 7 crore, later inspired Ajay Devgn's..

'Gol Maal' starred Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, and David Abraham. In this film, the director first wanted to cast Rekha instead of Bindiya.

Completing the shooting of a film in 40 days is no joke, and if the shooting location is just the humble director's own bungalow, then it makes it all extra special. Something similar happened with a film that was released in 1979, which the director shot with great ease with the whole team, and this comedy film became a cult classic in the history of Hindi cinema. Not only this, a remake of this film was also made in which Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan were lead stars, and its director was Rohit Shetty.

We are talking about Amol Palekar-Utpal Dutt's classic comedy film 'Gol Maal'. It has been more than 45 years since this film was released, but even today, if you watch this film, you will realise that it is the foundation stone for the culture of comedy films in India. 'Gol Maal', made on a budget of Rs 1 crore, earned a whopping Rs 7 crore at the box office.

'Gol Maal' was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and the special thing about the film was that it was completely shot in none other than Hrishikesh Mukherjee's bungalow. Utpal Dutt's house, office, Amol Palekar's house, and party garden were all part of this bungalow. 'Gol Maal' famously completed shooting in just 40 days.

'Gol Maal' starred Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, and David Abraham. In this film, the director first wanted to cast Rekha instead of Bindiya. But, later he realized that taking such a great actress in a male-centric film would be like wasting her talent. After this, he dropped the idea of ​​casting Rekha and cast Bindiya instead.

The film was remade in Tamil as 'Thillu Mullu' (1981), in Kannada as 'Aasegobba Meesegobba' (1990), in Malayalam as 'Simhavalan Menon' (1995), and in Sinhala as 'Rasa Rahasak'.

It also proved to be an inspiration for the Bollywood film 'Bol Bachchan' (2012) starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Prachi Desai, and Asin.

READ | This 1999 National Award winning film became a superhit, had a superstar, actress was scared to work on it because..