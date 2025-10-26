FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it's biggest OTT surprise of 2025, beats Asur, Sacred Games, have you seen it?

Headlined by Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, is one such crime thriller film that you didn't expect too much, but ended up savouring an unpredictable ride that will leave you terrified for days.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 08:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it's biggest OTT surprise of 2025, beats Asur, Sacred Games, have you seen it?
A poster of terrifying OTT film featuring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar
In this era of OTT platforms, when new web series and films are being released daily, some films still manage to hold their own. Such films force viewers to think, and their impact lingers even after they've ended. Often, these films go beyond mere entertainment and also expose the realities of society. This is why people are increasingly preferring stories that feel both real and emotional. Recently, one such heart-wrenching film has arrived on OTT platforms.

The film we're talking about, which premiered on the OTT platform on October 17, 2025, is directed by Akshay Shere and produced by Jio Studios, Baweja Studios, and Dog 'n' Bone Pictures. The story, set in the town of Robertsganj in Uttar Pradesh, is inspired by a true incident. The film tells the story of a police inspector who attempts to solve the mysterious disappearances of girls. This film will truly give you sleepless nights.

The film, titled Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas, stands out in comparison to many other crime-thriller series and films like Asur or Sacred Games. The story revolves around Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, played by Arshad Warsi. He is transferred to a small town where, while investigating a girl's disappearance, he discovers that this is not an isolated case. Gradually, it emerges that the case is linked to a major prostitution racket. During this time, she meets a professor named Sameer.

Professor Sameer's past is shrouded in mystery. The film stars Arshad Warsi alongside Jitendra Kumar, Ayesha Kaduskar, Tara Alisha Berry, and Hemant Saini. Arshad Warsi brilliantly portrays a tough yet sensitive police officer. Jitendra Kumar, meanwhile, surprised audiences with his portrayal. The film offers a masterful blend of psychological thrills, emotions, and social issues. Its cinematography and background music add to the story's impressive storytelling.

The film received mixed but positive reviews from audiences and critics. It has a rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb, reflecting its popularity. While some found the climax a bit predictable, the story's themes and performances were highly praised. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 35 crore, the film was shot in small towns in Uttar Pradesh, lending it an even more realistic feel. The film can be viewed on ZEE5. Audiences are now eagerly awaiting its sequel, Bhagwat Chapter 2.

