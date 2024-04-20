Twitter
This 10-crore film made director underworld's target, pushed actor to almost quit acting, earned...

This small-budget film, which made two debutant stars, turned out to be dangerous for the director.

Apr 20, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan's still from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai (Image: Screengrab)
There was a time when the underworld had quite a lot to say about movies. Many celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra and others were threatened by the underworld. However, there was one director who became the target and was shot twice after the success of his film. 

Generally a film’s success is followed by a huge party in Bollywood, however, this film turned into not less a nightmare for the director and his family despite being a success. It is none other than Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. However, Hrithik revealed that his father Rakesh Roshan, who directed the film, was told not to launch him with the film but he didn’t listen to it. 

He told Film Campanion in an interview, “My first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai... so I won't name who it was now, but someone told my dad that you should not make this film because of whatever reasons. The person said this should not be the first film. I also at a certain point kind of agreed a little bit. This is pre-shooting, pre-everything, we just had the script. And that meeting ended and my dad after the meeting got even more convinced that this is the kind of film that speaks to him, and that he was going to make this film.” 

Made in Rs 10 crore, the film collected Rs 78.97 crore worldwide and turned out to be a blockbuster upon release. The film made Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel stars and the actor, infact got multiple marriage proposals after the film. However, this didn’t sit well with the underworld who then attacked Rakesh Roshan. 

Rakesh Roshan was shot at by two Budesh gang members near his office on Tilak Road at Santacruz, Mumbai. The assailants fired two bullets at him, one of which hit him on the left arm, while the other grazed his chest. The filmmaker was close to death for a while but survived the bullets. 

However, after this incident, Hrithik Roshan wanted to quit Bollywood despite tasting success with debut film. He told during Filmfare awards, “On that day, I just couldn’t help but feel I was losing faith in hard work and goodness in the world… I wanted to quit even before things began for me. But… in the hospital when you came, and I saw your faces, and in your own special way, you made me feel that I was not alone, that I’ll never be alone. It makes me so proud to say that I’m a part of this industry and this platform to thank all of you for your overwhelming love and support when we needed it the most.” 

However, Hrithik Roshan continued to act and has now become a superstar who has given hits like Dhoom 2, Agneepath, Koi…Mil Gaya, Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang, War, Fighter and more. He iwill now be seen in the movie War 2 alongside Jr NTR. 

