'They worship her in India': Sophie Turner gushes about sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, in a recent interview with Elle US, spoke about being part of the Jonas family and her equation with sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. Talking about Priyanka, Sophie said that she had to constantly remind herself that Priyanka is a much senior actor, "With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now. When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there," she said.

Both Sophie and Priyanka live close to each other in Los Angeles and the Dark Phoenix actress couldn't be happier about it. "It’s kinda crazy. But she’s just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It’s like we’re all one big family because the boys are best friends," Sophie said.

On the work front, after her 8-year stint in popular show Game of Thrones, Sophie was last seen as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and will soon be making a comeback with a web series titled Survive, in which she plays a suicidal woman who is stranded in an isolated place after a plane crash. There have also been several reports claiming that Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child. The couple, however, has not confirmed or denied the reports so far.