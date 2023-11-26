'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

Amitabh Bachchan's lawyer talked about his farmland case and called it a 'political trap.'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, in 2007, found himself in the middle of controversies for having acquired farmland in Maharashtra. In 2000, Bachchan obtained the land, despite regulations in the state prohibiting non-farmers from acquiring agricultural land. Amitabh Bachchan's lawyer, senior advocate Pradeep Rai, claimed that the government attempted to ensnare the actor. Rai also disclosed how Amitabh navigated and managed the situation.

While speaking to The Lallantop, Rai said, “Amitabh Bachchan personally believed that the problems escalated because his father had said that ‘our next generation will not purchase land, if they do, there will be troubles.’ He considered every word of his father as equivalent to that of God.”

He added, “But there was a rule in Maharashtra that if you buy farmland, you should be a farmer. Basically, Amitabh Bachchan was not a farmer, but his ancestors were, and so he came under that bracket. But since the time the opposition came to power, they needed a reason and they tried to trap him. However, he donated the land later.”

He mentioned, “I am a regular person. What would they gain by dragging me in the mud? Let’s assume that they’re right, that the land is not mine and that I obtained it illegally, they’ll throw me in jail? Then I’ll go to jail. But what would the point be? I am not a politician, nor am I interested in joining politics.”

Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his plush Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha (also known as Pratiksha) to his daughter, Shweta Nanda. As Moneycontrol reported, property documents accessed by Zapkey showed Amitabh Bachchan gifted the two plots of sizes 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m in Juhu to Shweta.

Reportedly, a gift deed for the property was executed on November 8. For the gift deed, Amitabh Bachchan reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction. The document showed that both plots are part of the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. As reported, the document showed Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as donors, and Shweta Nanda as the donee. The portal further reported that they had texted for the confirmation to the actor's secretary, but it was unanswered.