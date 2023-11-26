Headlines

Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

World has also come to regard us as Vishwamitra: PM Modi in Telangana

Meet man who once took loan to open photostat shop, now owns Rs 1000 crore company, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: All eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

IPL 2024 auction: List of uncapped players who can break the bank

Meet the stunning sister of team India's speedster

Must-watch films and series based on 26/11 attacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Zoya Akhtar reveals why she cast debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor for The Archies: 'We auditioned people for...'

Rajath Rajanikanth opens up on struggles he faced while making his multiple award-winning film The Survivor | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

Amitabh Bachchan's lawyer talked about his farmland case and called it a 'political trap.'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, in 2007, found himself in the middle of controversies for having acquired farmland in Maharashtra. In 2000, Bachchan obtained the land, despite regulations in the state prohibiting non-farmers from acquiring agricultural land. Amitabh Bachchan's lawyer, senior advocate Pradeep Rai, claimed that the government attempted to ensnare the actor. Rai also disclosed how Amitabh navigated and managed the situation.

While speaking to The Lallantop, Rai said, “Amitabh Bachchan personally believed that the problems escalated because his father had said that ‘our next generation will not purchase land, if they do, there will be troubles.’ He considered every word of his father as equivalent to that of God.”

He added, “But there was a rule in Maharashtra that if you buy farmland, you should be a farmer. Basically, Amitabh Bachchan was not a farmer, but his ancestors were, and so he came under that bracket. But since the time the opposition came to power, they needed a reason and they tried to trap him. However, he donated the land later.”

He mentioned, “I am a regular person. What would they gain by dragging me in the mud? Let’s assume that they’re right, that the land is not mine and that I obtained it illegally, they’ll throw me in jail? Then I’ll go to jail. But what would the point be? I am not a politician, nor am I interested in joining politics.”

Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his plush Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha (also known as Pratiksha) to his daughter, Shweta Nanda. As Moneycontrol reported, property documents accessed by Zapkey showed Amitabh Bachchan gifted the two plots of sizes 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m in Juhu to Shweta.

Reportedly, a gift deed for the property was executed on November 8. For the gift deed, Amitabh Bachchan reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction. The document showed that both plots are part of the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. As reported, the document showed Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as donors, and Shweta Nanda as the donee. The portal further reported that they had texted for the confirmation to the actor's secretary, but it was unanswered.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is courier scam, new fraud duping crores from Indians? Here's how to stay safe, avoid

'This operation is getting technically more complex': NDMA on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Anil Kapoor was missing from Animal trailer launch in Delhi

This pan-India star begged legendary actor to work in his film, had to face rejection, he gave up superhit movie to...

Winter fashion: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate men's style

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE