Bollywood

Bollywood

'They've never seen a bu*t like...': Nora Fatehi reacts to paps zooming in on her body parts

Nora Fatehi reacted to paps zooming in on body parts and said may be there have never seen a bu*t like this.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 03:53 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan



Bollywood star Nora Fatehi who recently appeared in Madgaon Express, in her recent interview talked about paps zooming in on her body parts every time she gets spotted in public.

While speaking to News 18, she said that she is proud of her assets and she thinks paps have 'never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is." Nora stated, "I guess they’ve never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn’t just do it to me but to other female actors also. Maybe they don’t zoom into their bu*t because it’s not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She added, "Maybe they don’t zoom into their bu*t because it’s not exciting, but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?"

"These are unfortunately the things that trend on social media. They’re just playing the social media algorithm game. I’m blessed with a [good] body and I’m proud of it and my assets. I’m not ashamed of it,” said the Kusu Kusu star.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi sparked controversy when her comments on feminism went viral on social media. In a podcast, the actress expressed her views, stating that feminism has negatively impacted society, claiming it has brainwashed both men and women.

While talking to Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, she said, "This idea of I don't need anybody. Feminism. I don't believe in this s**t. In fact, I think, feminism f**ked up our society completely."

Nora Fatehi further expressed her disagreement with women choosing not to marry or have children. "Everyone brings something to the table. If you are bringing to the table money, food, shelter, I need to bring to the table kids, being a mother, taking care of the house, cooking, etc. If we are bringing the same thing to the table, then who's going to bring the other stuff?" she added.

