'They treated me like...': Saiyaara actor Shaan R Grover reveals if Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda got better treatment on set, talks about nepotism

Shaan R Grover revealed that ever since the film’s release, he’s been receiving mixed reactions online

While Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are winning hearts in Saiyaara, another name is steadily gaining attention,Shaan R Grover, who plays the antagonist. His layered performance in the Mohit Suri directorial has drawn both admiration and unexpected reactions from the audience.

"Love Me or Hate Me, You Can’t Ignore Me"

Shaan revealed that ever since the film’s release, he’s been receiving mixed reactions online. “Some hate messages are funny, some come from a place of genuine fear. But many people also say, ‘We hate you because you were so good in the film.’ That kind of feedback is beautiful. It means I made an impact,” he said.

Playing the villain in a big-banner film like this was, for Shaan, nothing less than a dream. “I’m grateful for the chance. It’s the kind of role that pushes you as an actor.”

How He Bagged the Role

Shaan auditioned like everyone else. “It was a proper, competitive process. Three rounds of auditions,” he shared. His mentor, Shanoo Sharma, played a major role in guiding him through it. “There were over 300 actors. Many played it very dark or aggressive, but I added a romantic emotion to it. That’s what Shanoo ma’am and Mohit sir liked,” he recalled. That unique touch helped him stand out.

On Fear of Being Typecast

Was he worried about being slotted into villainous roles going forward? “Of course, that thought did cross my mind. It takes courage to play a grey character in such a high-profile project,” he admitted. “But I didn’t want to pass on such an iconic opportunity. I’m open to playing both positive and negative roles.”

No Star Kid Privilege on Set

Given that Ahaan Panday comes from a film family, did Shaan feel like an outsider on set? “Not at all,” he said. “I was nervous in the beginning, but the way YRF treated me was incredible. I was two rooms away from Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van. They really do treat everyone like a star, and that made the whole experience unforgettable.”

On Nepotism and Losing Roles

Shaan doesn’t shy away from discussing the industry's harsh realities. “Yes, there have been times when a star kid or an influencer bagged a role I auditioned for,” he said. “But I’ve never let it affect me. If I become a star someday, I’d want my child to have the same choice too. That’s just how the system works.”

His Own Story of Heartbreak

The emotions in Saiyaara hit close to home for Shaan. “I’ve had my heart broken too. It was a long relationship that ended badly. For months, I just withdrew from everything.”

But what helped him heal was diving deep into work. “Don’t rush into another relationship, get busy with your craft. That’s what saved me.”

Shaan R Grover’s breakout performance in Saiyaara might have made him the villain on screen, but off-screen, he’s won hearts with his honesty, grit, and talent.