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‘They’re repeating’: Jiah Khan’s mother reacts to Sooraj Pancholi’s name in Disha Salian case

Rabya Khan has raised questions over the handling of evidence in Disha Salian’s death case while drawing parallels with her daughter Jiah Khan’s case.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 08:21 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘They’re repeating’: Jiah Khan’s mother reacts to Sooraj Pancholi’s name in Disha Salian case
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Late actress Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabya Khan, has spoken out after Sooraj Pancholi’s name appeared in the CBI FIR related to Disha Salian’s death case.

Without directly naming anyone, Rabya shared a statement on social media and wrote, “When I hear that the same name has surfaced in another young Disha Salian murder six years ago, it deeply saddens me and this must alarm everyone.”

Rabya questioned the preservation of evidence in cases involving deaths of young people. She claimed that when important evidence is lost, destroyed or replaced, it can make it much harder for investigators and families to establish what happened.

Jiah Khan case mentioned in statement

Rabya also referred to what she described as “serious discrepancies” that were recognised by the High Court in connection with Disha’s case.

She argued that any fresh investigation could face major difficulties if important evidence is no longer available.

“No wonder they have specifically said no one is accused without evidence. But when crucial evidence has already been destroyed or lost, a fresh investigation will face an enormous handicap,” she wrote.

Rabya then drew a comparison with the investigation into her daughter Jiah’s death. She pointed out that Jiah’s case was treated as “abetment to suicide”, while questioning whether the alleged act of “abetting” had been properly investigated. She suggested that she sees a similar issue in the Disha Salian case.

‘Jiah, like Disha, deserves the truth’

In another part of her statement, Rabya expressed concern that the absence of evidence could prevent a case from reaching a clear conclusion.

“High Court order will give these accused acquittal due to no evidence.” She questioned why evidence that could potentially help establish the truth was allegedly not preserved, saying that this could leave another grieving family “searching for answers”.

Rabya further questioned the system’s handling of evidence and wrote, “Think why the system repeatedly fails to protect the evidence that could establish the truth.”

She concluded by drawing another parallel between Disha and her daughter, saying that Disha, like Jiah, “deserves the truth”. She also wrote, “The people are not foolish, it’s different perception created to hide truth when the system tries to protect them.”

What happened to Jiah Khan?

Jiah Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd in 2007. She later appeared in films including Ghajini and Housefull.

Jiah was found dead at her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013, at the age of 25. Her death was investigated as a suicide, while her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi faced an abetment-to-suicide case.

A Special CBI Court acquitted Pancholi in 2023, citing lack of evidence. Rabya has continued to dispute the suicide theory and has alleged that her daughter was murdered.

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