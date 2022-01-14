‘They called me chudail’: Shruti Haasan opens up on getting trolled for her gothic style

Headlines

Sourav Ganguly gives savage reply to Shoaib Akhtar's 'retirement' suggestion for Virat Kohli post World Cup

Did Jim Sarbh take indirect dig at Ranveer Singh's method acting process for Alauddin Khilji? Reddit thinks so

Starbucks ordered to pay additional $2.7 million to employee fired for being white, details here

Aadhaar Card update: UIDAI issues warning over Aadhaar updates through e-mail, WhatsApp

Bengaluru man's online post about Mumbai autos rejecting UPI triggers viral debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sourav Ganguly gives savage reply to Shoaib Akhtar's 'retirement' suggestion for Virat Kohli post World Cup

Did Jim Sarbh take indirect dig at Ranveer Singh's method acting process for Alauddin Khilji? Reddit thinks so

Starbucks ordered to pay additional $2.7 million to employee fired for being white, details here

Does laptop use decrease sperm count?

10 inspirational quotes by Ayushmann Khurrana

Food that can keep you hydrated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Did Jim Sarbh take indirect dig at Ranveer Singh's method acting process for Alauddin Khilji? Reddit thinks so

When Shah Rukh Khan 'promised' to take Nayanthara to Bollywood and Jawan director Atlee 'decided' to cast them together

Vijay Varma responds to netizen calling Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's The Lunchbox 'flop film'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

‘They called me chudail’: Shruti Haasan opens up on getting trolled for her gothic style

Shruti mentioned in a recent interview that she took a break from acting to focus on music. She also returned to her goth look during this time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 14, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shruti Haasan had chosen music as her career path before entering the film industry. The actor-musician associated with goth culture at the time and created her own appearance. When she resorted to that image on social media recently, she received a lot of backlash, with many labelling her a chudail (witch).

 

Shruti mentioned in a recent interview that she took a break from acting to focus on music. She also returned to her goth look during this time.

Shruti told Pinkvilla how many social media users were perplexed by her goth look and appearance, calling her names like 'vampire' and 'chudail' online.

 

“When I took a break from the movies for a while and started focusing on my music, writing stories in London, I decided to go back to the same. Some people didn't understand it and said she looks like a vampire, horror/chudail,” she said.

 

The actor, on the other hand, stated that she would not be bothered by the negative feedback. Eventually, all of these comments ceased to exist. “I used to be like it's okay you can call it whatever you want. You can keep calling me chudail, that is my aesthetic and it makes me feel powerful. Now they gave up,” recounted Shruti.

 

With the 2020 film ‘Yaara’, Shruti returns to acting after a two-year hiatus. In the year 2021, she appeared in five different Telugu and Hindi films. She'll next be featured in ‘Salaar’, a Telugu-Kannada bilingual film starring Prabhas in the lead role. Talking about balancing films and music, Shruti told HT last year, “I am in one of the best phases of my life and really enjoying myself and my work. Last year humbled all of us, removed our sense of control and pushed us to find more balance.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur: ‘Sexual assault of women politicised..,’ Brinda Karat submits report to President Murmu

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli may break this legendary player's record, joining ranks of Tendulkar, Sangakkara

Akshay Kumar charged whopping fees for OMG 2? Producer Ajith Andhare makes shocking revelation

This star, not Salman Khan, was original choice to replace Amitabh Bachchan as Bigg Boss host; but he refused because...

'High command to decide whether to contest Rajasthan elections with alliance': AAP state in-charge

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE