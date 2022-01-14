‘They called me chudail’: Shruti Haasan opens up on getting trolled for her gothic style

Shruti mentioned in a recent interview that she took a break from acting to focus on music. She also returned to her goth look during this time.

Shruti Haasan had chosen music as her career path before entering the film industry. The actor-musician associated with goth culture at the time and created her own appearance. When she resorted to that image on social media recently, she received a lot of backlash, with many labelling her a chudail (witch).

Shruti mentioned in a recent interview that she took a break from acting to focus on music. She also returned to her goth look during this time.

Shruti told Pinkvilla how many social media users were perplexed by her goth look and appearance, calling her names like 'vampire' and 'chudail' online.

“When I took a break from the movies for a while and started focusing on my music, writing stories in London, I decided to go back to the same. Some people didn't understand it and said she looks like a vampire, horror/chudail,” she said.

The actor, on the other hand, stated that she would not be bothered by the negative feedback. Eventually, all of these comments ceased to exist. “I used to be like it's okay you can call it whatever you want. You can keep calling me chudail, that is my aesthetic and it makes me feel powerful. Now they gave up,” recounted Shruti.

With the 2020 film ‘Yaara’, Shruti returns to acting after a two-year hiatus. In the year 2021, she appeared in five different Telugu and Hindi films. She'll next be featured in ‘Salaar’, a Telugu-Kannada bilingual film starring Prabhas in the lead role. Talking about balancing films and music, Shruti told HT last year, “I am in one of the best phases of my life and really enjoying myself and my work. Last year humbled all of us, removed our sense of control and pushed us to find more balance.”