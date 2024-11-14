Earlier, during an appearance on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, Ajay Devgn also answered why he married Kajol. When the host asked Ajay Devgn, "Why did you choose to marry Kajol, your wife?" the actor replied, "I really don’t know."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood today. The couple, highly successful in their individual careers before they met, first interacted on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul, directed and written by Anees Bazmee. This is famously where Ajay Devgn and Kajol fell in love and decided to spend their lives together. In a recent interview, Anees Bazmee recalled the couple's love story and commented on their 'opposites attract' chemistry.

Mashable India quoted Anees Bazmee as saying, "I had a great experience working with them. They fell in love and I am so happy that they got married and they have such a successful marriage. They are two very different people. Ajay is quite serious. However, this isn’t the case, he portrays himself like that, and he does a lot of masti too. But mostly he stays calm. Kajol, on the other hand, is very bubbly and she does a lot of mischief. I realised that they like each other without them saying anything about it. I was very happy that they got married."

Earlier, during an appearance on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, Ajay Devgn also answered why he married Kajol. When the host asked Ajay Devgn, "Why did you choose to marry Kajol, your wife?" the actor replied, "I really don’t know. I mean, we met, we got along very well and we started seeing each other without even proposing. Then, eventually, it was taken for granted that we will get married. The thought process is also that our thoughts are similar and whatever we say, our morals and things like this, they seem to gel together. So it just went in a flow."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot in 1999 and have two kids: a daughter Nysa and a son Yug.

READ | 'Gets very difficult to...': Abhishek Bachchan's FIRST interview amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai goes viral