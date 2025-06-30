Hera Pheri 3 producer Firoz Nadiadwala has revealed that his cousin brother-producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan helped in sorting out the issues between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, ensuring the latter's return to the comedy franchise.

Weeks after announcing his exit from the Hera Pheri franchise, Paresh Rawal has now made a u-turn and confirmed that he will return to play Baburao in Hera Pheri 3. This latest development has given a sigh of relief to the fans of the comedy series, which began in 2000 with Hera Pheri and continued with Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal played the leading roles of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in both the films. Now, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has revealed that there are two key people, who played a major role in Paresh's return and clearing out the differences within the Hera Pheri team.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Firoz said, "With love, respect, and kind guidance of my brother Sajid Nadiadwala, and also Mr. Ahmed Khan, Hera Pheri family is back together. My brother, Sajid put in a lot of personal time and efforts, over several days to resolve the matter. We have a bond of over 50 years. Ahmed too put in a lot of personal efforts. So it is with the love and guidance of Sajid and Ahmed, that everything is now productive and positive."

After Paresh Rawal suddenly exited from Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar had then sent a legal notice to him claiming Rs 25 crore for leaving the film midway after signing a legal contract. The veteran actor's lawyer had responded back accusing the makers of failing to deliver on their committments. Rawal has now confirmed that all the issues within the team are resolved. Firoz Nadiadwala's cousin brother-producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan helped in sorting out these issues.

Firoz also added, "We also have Akshay ji’s support. We both have shared a very good bond since 1996. He was very kind, loving, and affectionate in the entire process of sorting the issues. Priyan ji (Priyadarshan), Paresh ji and Suniel ji too were very supportive. We are looking for a good happy movie now. This will be one more entertainer in the family franchise of Hera Pheri. We are all going to work very hard. The family is now together." Priyadarshan, who directed the first part in the series, is back as the director of Hera Pheri 3 after replacing Indra Kumar, Anees Bazmi, and Farhad Samji.

READ | KRK calls Paresh Rawal 'male Rakhi Sawant' after his sudden u-turn on Hera Pheri 3: 'The man who drinks his own urine...'