'These are very stupid...': Sudipto Sen on Kamal Hassan calling The Kerala Story 'propaganda film'

A day after Kamal Hassan called out The Kerala Story as a 'propaganda film,' director Sudipto Sen reacted to the veteran actor's opinion about his film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

On Saturday, Kamal Hassan reacted to the controversies related to Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story, and shunned the film by calling it 'propaganda.' The actor was present for IIFA 2023, and he shared his views about The Kerala Story while interacting with the press. On Sunday, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen reacted to Kamal Hassan's opinions and clarified that he is done explaining and convincing people who have not watched the film and stick with a pre-decided notion. 

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sen said that he doesn't react to such statements. "Earlier I used to try and explain, but today, I don’t do that because people who called it a propaganda film, after watching it said it was nice. Those who didn’t see it are criticising it." He further added, like other Tamil Nadu people, even Kamal couldn't watch the film and he has formed an opinion without seeing it. "The same way it was not released in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. These guys didn’t see the film so they think it is propaganda. There are very stupid stereotypes in our country... life has to be black or white, they don’t know life exists in the grey.”

The Kerala Story got support from the ruling government, and thus it is being called a propaganda film, made for the vested interest of the political party. However. Sudipto added that apart from BJP, even Congress and other political party members have liked the film. He said, "If BJP is liking the film, that doesn’t mean it’s their film. Not only BJP, but Congress and any other political party... internationally in 37 countries, people are liking it. Even if they have a criticism, they are calling and discuss it with me. I don’t have any regrets about that. Sen added that a person is indulging in propaganda by calling it a propaganda film without watching it and making his opinion. "What else would the words be than hypocrisy or petty? I have stopped explaining to them." Sen asserted. The director is currently hospitalised due to dehydration and infection due to excessive movie promotions.

The Kerala Story was released in cinemas on May 5, and it went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

