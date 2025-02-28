There was a time when Amitabh Bachchan's presence in the film was a guarantee that it would perform well at the box office. However, despite his popularity, there are some films starring Amitabh Bachchan that remain unreleased, to this date.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's biggest superstars, has delivered countless hit films in his career of over 50 years. There was a time when Amitabh Bachchan's presence in the film was a guarantee that it would perform well at the box office. However, despite his popularity, there are some films starring Amitabh Bachchan that remain unreleased, to this date. Today, we will tell you about some Amitabh Bachchan films that never got released. You will be surprised to know that in three of these films, Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to star opposite Rekha.

Apna Paraya (1972)

Amitabh Bachchan was relatively new to the film industry when Apna Paraya was offered to him, but the film could never get released due to reasons unknown. If this film had been released, the audience would have gotten a chance to see the evergreen pair of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha together.

Tiger

Tiger, set for release in 1980, was a much-awaited film starring Amitabh Bachchan alongside Rekha and Sanjeev Kapoor. However, due to disagreements between the producer and the cast, the shooting was halted before it even started.

Ek Tha Chander Ek Thi Sudha

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha have appeared together in only one film, Silsila. But you will be surprised to know that this unique trio was going to be seen together in another film titled Ek Tha Chander Ek Thi Sudha which could never see the light of day.

Shoebite

In his second innings, Amitabh Bachchan has also done many experimental roles. One such emotional drama movie was to be made titled Shoe Bite, directed by Shoojit Sircar. But this film too never reached the stage of release. Shoebite got entangled in some legal troubles after which its release was put on hold.

Sarfarosh

The name of this film might remind you of Aamir Khan but before him, a film with this name was going to be made with Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Kader Khan, and Shakti Kapoor. However, after shooting parts of it, it was shelved. The reason for this was sometimes the increasing budget of the film, and other times the dispute between the cast or technical flaws.

Sankat

Amitabh Bachchan was set to star alongside Madhuri Dixit in Sankat, marking their first on-screen collaboration. But, the project was abruptly stopped for unknown reasons.

