These adorable videos of Akshay Kumar prove he's an 'Animal Lover' - WATCH

Apart from being a fine artist, Akshay Kumar is also an animal lover, and there are enough proofs on his love for animals on his social media. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor loves to be in the company of noble souls and his fans adore this side of Action Kumar. Let's jot down some of his adorable videos.

Akshay with goats

Here's the first and latest proof of the actor fondness for animals. The 'Mission Mangal' actor looks elated by feeding goats with grass. Kumar posted this video by thanking God and says, "Choti-choti cheezon mein badi-badi khusiyaan mil rahi hai…what more can we ask from the almighty? Thank you God for every single day we are alive in the midst of nature."

The 'Cow' boy Kumar

This is another video that has gone viral as we see Akshay Kumar feed fodder to cows and enjoy the blissful moment with his daughter. The actor shared the video with the caption, "Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein...ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga."

The Pious Love

Do you want to feel a true bond? Adopt a dog, spend some time with them and you'll get to know how these pure souls expect nothing but love. Akshay's bonding with the four-legged reminds us about his 2014 film 'It's Entertainment.'

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in several movies this year including, 'Prithviraj,' ‘Bachchan Pandey,’ and ‘Ram Setu’ in his kitty.