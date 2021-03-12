"There would have been fewer divorces..." Twinkle Khanna shares word of advice for couples on Instagram

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's wife, best-selling author and interior designer Twinkle Khanna on Friday took to her verified Instagram handle to share a couple of photos with her actor husband, showing the reality of Instagram couples.

Twinkle shared a philosophical message on Instagram with fun real and reel life pictures posing with Akshay.

In the first photo, the couple can be seen smiling ear-to-ear for the shutterbug as they struck a pose. The second, which features Twinkle pinching Akshay's nose while making a face, showcases the reality of couples. Alongside the images, Twinkle wrote, "Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :) #SmileOkPlease (sic).."

Earlier, on Thursday, Akshay posted a refreshing picture with his wife Twinkle. In the Instagram image, the couple is seen enjoying time off work.

"Happy place -- Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude."#BeachTime," Akshay wrote with the photo.

Akshay and Twinkle are vacationing at an undisclosed location and the picture does give away the fact that the couple is enjoying the sun and sand on a beach.

They celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary recently on January 17, and Akshay had written a beautiful message for Twinkle on the occasion.

"The surest I've ever been of a partnership... twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn't have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina," he had written.