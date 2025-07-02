'There will be bloody carnage...': Shocking reason why Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will promote War 2 separately revealed

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is one of the most-awaited films of 2025. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani and produced by Aditya Chopra, is all set to release on August 14, 2025.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, set for an August 2025 release, is already making waves all over the news for its bold approach to promotion. War 2, a part of the YRF Spy Universe, will see Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR sharing the screen space for the first time ever, and Yash Raj Films is focused on capitalising on it, in hopes of keeping their on-screen rivalry intriguing.

Why will Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR promote War 2 separately?

Yash Raj Films has decided that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's on-screen rivalry will be maintained throughout the promotional phase of War 2. A senior trade source was quoted by News18 as saying, "Hrithik & NTR will be promoting War 2 separately and all plans have been made keeping in mind that they would never share the stage together, never be in any promotional video together pre-release, and never seen with each other."

The source added, "Hrithik and NTR coming together is a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic moment in Indian cinema, and there will be a bloody carnage on the big screen. YRF is clear that the audience should first experience this rivalry before they see the two promote with camaraderie. They want to deliver the best movie-watching experience to people by preserving the conflict, which is the unique selling point of the film."

Did Yash Raj Films promote Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, the same as War 2?

YRF has used quirky promotional tactics in the past as well to create a buzz around the films of Spy Universe. The source said, "The YRF Spy Universe has always deployed very interesting strategies to build its film and the promise of entertainment. They were the first to resort to a no-interview before release policy during promotions of spyverse films so that the actors don’t divulge details from the script during such interactions. In the first War, Hrithik and Tiger first came face to face with each other during the success bash of the film. In Pathaan, they recorded capsules with Shah Rukh Khan to deploy on social media to reveal nuggets of Pathaan and kept hyping the buzz on the film without SRK doing any events. Pathaan went on to become an all-time blockbuster. For Tiger Zinda Hai, the film’s campaign celebrated how the Tiger franchise set up the YRF Spy Universe, and fellow agents came into the promotional campaign much to people’s surprise and awe!"

About Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2

