'There were people pushing him': After 21 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Karan Johar dissects Shah Rukh Khan's character

It's been 21 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released and it's one of the most iconic and unforgettable movies in Indian cinema. With this film, Karan Johar made his directorial debut in Bollywood and marked the reunion of blockbuster on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The movie also gave a boost to Rani Mukerji's career and there was no turning back for her.

Although the movie is loved by many it's still one of the flawed films. SRK, who played the role of Rahul in the film kept on saying, "Hum ek baar jeete hain... ek baar marte hain... shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyaar…ek hi baar hota hai!" But he falls in love and gets married twice. Talking about the character, Karan told Mid Day, "Rahul doesn't stand for very much. He's a deeply confused character, doesn't know what he wants and didn't do a lot much in the movie. Whatever happened to him was because people were pushing him - his dead wife's spirit, his eight-year-old daughter, and Anjali herself. What made him endearing was his charm, his large heart and Shah Rukh's charisma."

KJo further critiqued Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stating, "There was no logic or backstory to the characters. You don't know what Shah Rukh, or anyone else, does for a living in the movie. And the eight letters - one for each birthday - made no sense, either."

Talking about Rahul in 2019, the stylish filmmaker went on to say, "I'd give him a spine and more EQ [emotional quotient]. I'd also introduce more confrontation. Rahul, today, would be able to have an open conversation with Anjali. He'll know that she likes him and he'd address that with her. If Tina were to die, he'd come to terms with his feelings for Anjali and go back to her, not sit moping."

Karan revealed an interesting fact that in one scene Kajol's character Anjali almost confronts Rahul instead of walking away when he taunts about her wedding with Aman played by Salman Khan. Johar said, "That's not how I'd written the scene. In my original draft, Anjali tears into Rahul and calls him out. She says he doesn't know how to stand up for himself. I threw out the scene because I thought it would cause a disservice to my leading man. Today, I'd keep it. Because now I understand, it's what would make them more human. More real."

Woah!