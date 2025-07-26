'There were attempts to mix something in my food, strange things...': Tanushree Dutta makes shocking revelations in latest interview after viral Instagram video

Tanushree Dutta said her video was not a stunt or drama, but a real “emotional response after enduring repeated traumatic events since the #MeToo wave in 2018”. She dismissed rumours of the video being a publicity stunt and alleged that it was a result of “pain, stress, and fear she faced".

Tanushree Dutta, amid much speculation about her recently shared emotional video on Instagram, has opened up about what led to her outburst. In the now-viral clip that she shared on Tuesday, the actress can be seen sobbing and talking about being allegedly "harassed" inside her home.

Why did Tanushree Dutta's video go viral?

Tanushree Dutta recently shared a video that quickly went viral. In it, she talked about being allegedly "harassed" inside her home. Tanushree Dutta said, "I am being harassed in my own house. I just called the cops, and they have asked me to come to the police station to lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow or the day after. I am not well. I have been harassed so much in the past five years that I have fallen sick."

Was Tanushree Dutta's viral Instagram video a 'publicity stunt'?

Tanushree Dutta dismissed rumours of the video being a publicity stunt and alleged that it was a result of “pain, stress, and fear she faced over the last five years”. In an interview with ANI, Tanushree Dutta said her video was not a stunt or drama, but a real “emotional response after enduring repeated traumatic events since the #MeToo wave in 2018”.

”First of all, I want to say that it was my emotional response,” she said. ”A lot of strange things have happened to me in the last five years. After #MeToo, serious and dangerous things started happening around me. It took me time to understand that all of this was actually happening to me,” she added. ”I was in an accident; my brakes failed. There were also attempts to mix something in my food to make me sick. Strange things started happening outside my house too,” Tanushree further revealed. When asked if anyone from the film industry reached out to help, she said, “I don’t have any friends. And when all of this started happening to me, the few contacts I had also disappeared.”

About people calling her a drama queen after her video, Tanushree said, “People always say such things. They said I was acting in 2008, they said the same in 2018. And who are these people anyway?” She also responded to the accusations that her viral video was a publicity stunt, saying, “There are many ways to go viral. I don’t need to do all this. I am Tanushree Dutta, Miss India Universe,” she said.

Tanushree first gained fame when she won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004. She later acted in popular films like Aashiq Banaya Apne, Dhol, and Bhagam Bhag.

