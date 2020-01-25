There was so much of my past in it: Aditya Roy Kapur on why 'Malang' reminded him of younger days

After the debacle of Karan Johar's Kalank at the box office last year, Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to make a solid comeback to the silver screen with his next release, Mohit Suri's Malang opposite Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. The promotions for the film are currently underway and as per reports Aditya will be seen donning two avatars in the action-drama.

Recently opening up about shooting Malang, Aditya said that the Goa-set film reminded him of his "footloose, fancy-free" teenage years. The younger portion is something I could identify very closely with because there were parts of my life that resonate with that character. In my teens, I was footloose and fancy-free. I would spend a lot of time in Goa, so I knew the world. We went to Goa and I showed them the places I would frequent and the things I would do and we created some interesting things. I found out that there was so much of my past in it."

"The hair and physicality are so different that we had to finish one and then go onto the next one. It helps when you go in that order. It was a physically demanding film. I needed to be fit for both the looks. Normally, you have eight to 12 weeks to build your body but we were going straight from production through the shoot. I had to beef up while I was on a shoot. It was taxing,” he added.

Malang, releasing on February 7, 2020, will mark the second collaboration between Mohit and Aditya who previously worked together in Aashiqui 2.