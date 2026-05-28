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‘There was no space': Pooja Bhatt reveals Soni Razdan was guilty for breaking Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage

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‘There was no space': Pooja Bhatt reveals Soni Razdan was guilty for breaking Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage

Pooja Bhatt revealed that Soni Razdan once felt guilty about Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage ending, and shared how her family eventually handled the situation with honesty and maturity.

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Updated : May 28, 2026, 09:33 AM IST

‘There was no space': Pooja Bhatt reveals Soni Razdan was guilty for breaking Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage
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Actor Pooja Bhatt has spoken candidly about a personal conversation involving her family, revealing that Soni Razdan once felt deep guilt over the end of her father Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Vickey Lalwani YouTube Channel, Pooja discussed her relationship with her father Mahesh Bhatt and stepmother Soni Razdan, offering insights into how she handled complex family emotions over the years.

Pooja shared that Soni once confided in her during a personal conversation, expressing that she still felt responsible for the breakdown of Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage. Pooja recalled reassuring her, saying that a strong relationship cannot be “broken by an outsider” and that responsibility lies within the cracks already present in the bond.

She further revealed that Mahesh Bhatt had personally told her about his feelings for Soni Razdan before the rest of the world became aware. According to Pooja, her father had informed her directly about meeting Soni and his decision to move out of his earlier marriage, while also assuring her that his love for his children would not change.

Pooja also mentioned that although her mother experienced emotional pain during that phase, both parents maintained dignity and mutual respect throughout.

Mahesh Bhatt was earlier married to Kiran Bhatt, with whom he has two children, Pooja and Rahul Bhatt. He later married Soni Razdan on April 20, 1986. The couple has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Soni Razdan had earlier spoken in a 1998 interview with Simi Garewal about the early challenges in her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt, adding that while there were initial difficulties, things improved over time and their relationship strengthened.

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