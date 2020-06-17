'There was no fanfare, no publicity': Ex Nagaland governer's son remembers Sushant Singh Rajput's Rs 1.25 crore donation

Former Nagaland governor PB Acharya's son Charudutt Acharya remembered his father's meeting with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Greiving the actor's demise, he spoke about how Sushant believed in charity with any fanfare or publicity.

Acharya remembered the 2018 floods and how Sushant Singh Rajput came to the rescue back then. He remembered, "The government of Nagaland had put out an appeal to all the citizens of the country to donate to the CM's Flood Relief Fund. At that time, Sushant was shooting in Delhi. He quietly came to Dimapur, the commercial capital of Nagaland, and handed over a cheque of 1.25 crores to the CM Neiphiu Rio. (pictures attached). There was no fanfare. There was no major publicity. (He had made a similar quiet donation of 1.25 crores to the Kerala CM's Fund too)."

He added, "Later, he called my father in Kohima and spoke quite warmly. My father thanked him for his kind and large hearted gesture and invited him to Kohima. Sushant expressed his desire to visit Kohima too. But the journey from Dimapur to Kohima is only by road and takes four hours. And in the flood situation, it could have taken much longer. And Sushant had to rush back to Delhi for his shoot."

Charudutt also remembered the day when Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. He spoke about how all the four members from his family were plunged that day. He recollected how his wife especially was fond of Sushant since 'Pavitra Rishta'. "Charu see this boy will go very far. He will be the next SRK from TV. Just watch...," he recollected, stating that Sushant was getting there.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday, confirmed the post-mortem reports. However, the reason behind the actor taking his own life has not been revealed yet.