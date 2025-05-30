One of Priya Gill's old interviews is currently going viral, where Gill shared how 'the most embarrassing thing' she did in her entire film career was when she slapped Shah Rukh Khan. In a scene for Josh, Priya Gill was instructed to slap Shah Rukh Khan.

Aishwarya Rai tops the list when anyone talks about the most beautiful actress of the 90s. However, there was one other actress in the 90s who, once upon a time, competed with Aishwarya Rai in terms of beauty. Both she and Aishwarya Rai began their careers at the same time, but while Aishwarya Rai became a superstar, this actress' career kept on sinking.

We are talking about none other than Priya Gill, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Josh. Priya Gill made her debut in Bollywood with the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne, opposite Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh. She then worked in one of her most memorable films to date, Sirf Tum, which was a box office hit.

Priya Gill then starred in Josh (2000) opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which also began her comparisons with the actress. Priya Gill worked with some of the biggest superstars in memorable films in her career, however, there was one incident that she calls the 'most embarrassing thing I did in my entire film career'.

One of Priya Gill's old interviews with Lehren is currently going viral, where Gill shared how 'the most embarrassing thing' she did in her entire film career was when she slapped Shah Rukh Khan. In a scene for Josh, Priya Gill was instructed to slap Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling the shot, she said, "I had to slap him, in the song, at the beginning of the song. We were doing this repeated, repeated thing in Goa. And Mansoor kept telling me, ‘Priya, it’s not coming with the kind of force that the girl is mad at him.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, okay,’ and I kept trying, you know. And Shah Rukh said, ‘You hit me… hit me.’ And Mansoor said, ‘Hit him, hit him,’ you know? I had to punch him. I couldn’t help it. Oh my gosh, I’ll never forget that."

Priya Gill revealed how the slap affected everyone on set, as there was stunned silence afterward. "I think there was complete silence. Everybody just… the camera kept rolling. I think the director forgot to say cut because of the reaction. I remember KV, the cameraman, telling me, ‘Girls are going to hate you because you hit Shah Rukh.’ I think he was really sweet about it because after that, he was explaining to me how it should be done right, and I didn’t know what to say. After that, the song starts. So imagine how much tension I felt, and how cool he was about the whole thing."

Despite being compared to Aishwarya Rai and delivering some box office hits, Priya Gill never could really capitalise on her success and, after a series of flop films, she quit acting in 2006. Some shocking rumours about the actress were also spread online, with some claiming that the actress had gone bankrupt, and others saying that she was living her last days of her life.

Priya Gill has been living an anonymous life for the last 19 years. Media reports state that Priya Gill is now settled in Denmark and is happily married.