'There's no best moment, it's all good': Kajol on being with Shah Rukh Khan on and off-screen

Whenever Kajol does an ask me anything session on her social media pages, she is bombarded with questions about her co-star of many films, Shah Rukh Khan. The actors made for an eternal onscreen duo and are loved by their fans unconditionally. On Sunday, Kajol conducted an 'ask me anything' session on her Twitter page and once again she was quizzed about SRK, her favourite roles and more.

One of the fans asked, "One word for this movie?" with a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kajol tweeted back, "Memories and Friends. Two words". On being asked about her favourite character in her career, the talented actor replied, "My most fav. character is Anjali. She's the most like me".

Another Shah Rukh fan tweeted, "Can you share us some untold moments you had enjoyed with SHAH Rukh Khan on sets/off sets???" Kajol went on to say, "There is no best moment. It’s all good."

Check out the tweets below:

Kajol signed off from her session by tweeting, "Sunday done right! It was wonderful to receive so many questions, so much affection and love from you all. Thank you for being a part of #AskKajol and I can't wait to interact with you all again. Until next time..."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in a short film titled Devi. She was also paired opposite Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he played the titular role.

Kajol will next be seen in Netflix original film Tribhanga directed by Renuka Shahane.