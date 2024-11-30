In the video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen dancing to the song Macha Macha Re from his film Dasvi. The video also captured Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan cheering him on from the audience.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples might be struggling with rumours about their divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, however, there was a time when the power couple was the talk of the town and looked so in love at public gatherings and award shows. Their many photos and videos often go viral on social media, especially of Abhishek Bachchan's performances on stage where he always seems to send a shoutout to his wife Aishwarya. An old video of the couple is currently going viral on social media. It is from the IIFA Awards 2022 when Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were both in attendance as Abhishek Bachchan delivered a rocking performance.

In the video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen dancing to the song Macha Macha Re from his film Dasvi. The video also captured Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan cheering him on from the audience. After the performance host Maniesh Paul asked Aishwarya Rai about her husband's dance, she exclaimed, "You rocked it, baby!" Once during the performance, Abhishek Bachchan could also be seen walking over to Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan and dancing with them, as a family.

After his performance, Abhishek Bachchan also gave a shoutout to his family. He said, "First time I get to perform in front of my little princess. I love you, Aaradhya, and Aaradhya's mama for being so amazing and allowing me to go out and do this. They are just the best."

When Aishwarya Rai sent a flying kiss Abhishek Bachchan's way and praised him, Abhishek Bachchan proudly said, "There is a very good reason why she is the best in the world."