There is only one cast, religion, one God': Aishwarya Rai's speech leaves PM Narendra Modi stunned, actress does THIS gesture for PM | Viral video

Aishwarya Rai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

Indian Godman and philanthropist Sathya Sai Baba's birth centenary celebrations were held with a huge gathering at his birthplace, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. What made this celebration more impactful was the presence of the renowned personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

When the actress took over the stage, to remember the renowned Godman, she delivered a fiery speech that left even PM Modi stunned. "As we celebrate 100 years of Satya Sai Baba's blessed advent. May we all re-dedicate ourselves to his divine message - Love all, serve all." The Taal actress continued, "There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart. And there's only one God, and he's omnipresent." While Aishwarya was delivering her speech, PM Modi looked stunned and bit puzzled at her words as well.

Soon after the speech, Aish even went to meet PM Modi, and she touched his feet, leaving everyone in the audience cheering loudly for her. However, netizens are divided over the actress' speech.

While a few netizens slammed Aishwarya. Another section of the netizens lauded her for 'destroying' the belief of the BJP. A netizen wrote, "Aishwarya Rai literally destroyed the BJP’s agenda in front of Modi." Another netizen wrote, "Agree - Modi’s government should a) abandon issuing caste certificates and then reservations on caste basis b) recognise the religion, God & language of majority hearts to be that one religion, God and language!" One netizen wrote, "Destroyed and touched the feet of the PM." An internet user mocked the actress and wrote, "Sometimes you can love the whole world but not your husband and his family _ ironic, isn't it?" On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan franchise.