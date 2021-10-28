'There is a God': Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shares FIRST post after Aryan Khan gets bail

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday more than 20 days after his arrest in connection with a drugs case.

One person who has been representing the Khan family, visiting Aryan Khan in custody and attending his court hearings, Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani, shared her first post on Instagram on Thursday after Aryan was granted bail.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Pooja wrote, "There is a God..Thank you everyone for your love and prayers. Truth prevails."

Who is Pooja Dadlani?

Pooja Dadlani is Shah Rukh Khan's manager since the year 2012. Pooja also shares a heartwarming bond with the entire Khan family including Gauri Khan and the children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam. She is often seen attending intimate gatherings, festival celebrations and parties hosted at SRK's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai.

Not only is Pooja Dadlani involved with SRK's film endeavours but she also handles his brand endorsements, his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, and other business-related engagements. As per media reports, she was also one of the producers of SRK and Deepika Padukone's film 'Chennai Express'.

Pooja Dadlani is a part of Dia Mirza's second husband Vaidbhav Rekhi's family. As per media reports, Pooja Dadlani's net worth is $6 million (Rs 45 crore).

As for the bail, a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, in addition to Aryan, also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Justice Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening."